Illegal Alien Injured After Fleeing ICE Officers in Texas with Previously Deported Criminal

HOUSTON, Texas — A targeted federal immigration enforcement operation turned into a foot pursuit and vehicle collision in Harris County, Texas, on Saturday morning after a multi-time deported illegal alien with a history of drunk driving arrests fled federal agents.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, officers were conducting a targeted enforcement operation at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time on October 10 to arrest Jose Mendoza-Cervantes, a Mexican national and public safety threat. Mendoza-Cervantes has four prior arrests for driving under the influence, an arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm, and a final order of removal from a federal immigration judge.

The Mexican criminal alien has been previously deported twice after illegally entering the country five times—a federal felony.

During surveillance, ICE officers observed Mendoza-Cervantes enter a vehicle alongside another Mexican illegal alien, Miguel Parra-Hernandez, and attempted a traffic stop, ICE officials stated. Both men pulled over and immediately fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, Parra-Hernandez ran directly in front of an ICE vehicle and was struck.

ICE officers provided immediate medical aid and called EMS; Parra-Hernandez was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

ICE officials linked the dangerous attempt to evade apprehension to recent public efforts by Democrat sanctuary politicians.

“This dangerous attempt to evade arrest comes after sanctuary politicians held webinars and provided resources and tips for how to openly defy ICE,” officials stated, offering the following examples.:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a webinar providing tips for illegal aliens to evade arrests at homes, workplaces, or in public.

Dan Goldman posted a video online calling on illegal aliens to make a plan for ICE encounters.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued multilingual flyers and online resources advising illegal aliens on how to evade arrest.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released guides and sanctuary laws advising illegal aliens on how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest.

Mendoza-Cervantes remains at large. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the ICE Tip Line at 1-866-347-2423 (internationally at 001-1802-872-6199) or complete ICE’s Online Tip Form.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.