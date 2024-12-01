Report: George Clooney ‘Furious with Obama’ for Using Him as a ‘Patsy’ for Kamala’s Defeat

The bromance between George Clooney and Barack Obama is reportedly on the rocks, with the Hollywood star said to be “furious” with Obama for setting him up as the “patsy” to end President Joe Biden’s career and then absorb the blowback following Kamala Harris’ election defeat.

“George is furious with Obama for disappearing after the election disaster and leaving him holding the bag for pushing the plan with his Hollywood pals,” an unnamed entertainment industry source told Radaronline.

Another unnamed source said: “George feels duped and vows he’s not going to be anyone’s political water boy anymore.”

George Clooney emerged as a major player in the 2024 presidential election cycle when he wrote a New York Times op-ed calling for President Joe Biden to give up his re-election bid following his disastrous debate performance in June.

Given Clooney’s friendship with Obama, many pundits assumed the op-ed was written not only with Obama’s approval but at Obama’s behest, with the former president seemingly using his Hollywood buddy as the hitman to stick a knife in Biden’s political career.

After Biden stepped aside, Clooney endorsed Kamala Harris and even recorded a commercial aimed at guilt-tripping working class men to vote for her.

It didn’t work. President-elect Donald Trump prevailed in a resounding victory, winning both the electoral and popular votes.

Clooney now feels like Obama set hum up as the fall guy, according to Radaronline.

“George feels he stepped up and took a bullet for the team, and now everyone’s complaining about the bloodbath,” a source said.

“Lots of celebrities, like Beyoncé, were on the campaign trail pumping up Kamala, but George became the face of the Hollywood liberals by directly calling for Biden to end his campaign and throwing the whole process into chaos.”

“He thinks Obama should come forward and say that George did the right thing and it isn’t his fault that it didn’t work out,” the source continued. “But he doesn’t expect that will be forthcoming. and it’s left George feeling like a patsy.”

Following Trump’s victory, Clooney became a target of hostility among Democrats, who scapegoated him for losing the election. The actor reportedly vowed to take a step back from his political activism.

The Democrats’ electoral debacle has signaled the precipitous decline of Hollywood political influencers.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, a new poll shows that the vast majority of Americans are rejecting celebrity endorsements of political candidates — a blow to Democrats who have come to increasingly rely on Hollywood influencers to sway young voters and amplify left-wing talking points on social media.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com