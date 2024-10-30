Multi-Millionaire Movie Star George Clooney Narrates Kamala Harris Ad Aimed at Working Class Men

Hollywood star George Clooney is attempting to persuade working class men to vote for Kamala Harris and has narrated a new commercial aimed at convincing them to abandon former President Donald Trump — without telling their fellow MAGA bros.

The ad, which was released Wednesday, comes from a left-wing evangelical organization called Vote Common Good, according to a report from The Hill.

It shows a group of blue collar men entering a polling station, with one of them saying “Come on boys! Let’s make America great again!” In a shamelessly manipulative twist, two of the men change their minds and vote for Kamala Harris after reflecting on the female members of their families, including a young daughter.

“Before you cast your vote in this election, think about how it will impact the people you care about the most,” Clooney says. “Remember, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know.”

Kamala Harris is faring poorly among male voters of all races.

A recent New York Times/Siena College survey found that 51 percent to 40 percent of male voters prefer former President Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.

Clooney was one of several celebrities who participated in the infamous Hollywood fundraiser for Joe Biden in June during which the president exhibited clear signs of cognitive decline. The actor later admitted in a New York Times op-ed that he witnessed Biden experiencing serious mental issues at the event, even though he kept it a secret from the public at the time.

Clooney’s commercial follows a similar one from Julia Roberts aimed at white suburban women, encouraging them to intentionally deceive their Trump-supporting husbands by secretly voting for Kamala Harris — in effect, canceling out their husbands’ votes.

