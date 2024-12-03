J.K. Rowling Lambasts NY Times Downplaying Violent Threats She Faces for Calling Out Transgender Agenda

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling lambasted the New York Times downplaying violent threats she received for calling out the transgender agenda.

“The rewriting of history begins,” Rowling began in a Monday X post, sharing a screenshot of a New York Times article, headlined, “Transgender Activists Question the Movement’s Confrontational Approach.”

The New York Times article, published last week, cited the “Harry Potter” author, saying, “When J.K. Rowling said that denying any relationship between sex and biology was ‘deeply misogynistic and regressive,’ a prominent L.G.B.T.Q. group accused her of betraying ‘real feminism.'”

The article also noted, “To get on the wrong side of transgender activists is often to endure their unsparing criticism,” adding that some transgender activists “say it is time to rethink and recalibrate their confrontational ways, and are pushing back against the more all-or-nothing voices in their coalition.”

Rowling, who for years has been vocally pro-woman in response to the trans agenda, responded to NYT’s notion, saying, “Opponents of gender ideology haven’t merely ‘endured unsparing criticism’. I haven’t simply been told I ‘betrayed real feminism’ or received a few book-burning videos.”

“I’ve been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence,” Rowling continued. “A trans woman posted my family’s home address with a bomb-making guide. My eldest child was targeted by a prominent trans activist who attempted to doxx her and ended up doxxing the wrong young woman.”

“I could write a twenty thousand word essay on what the consequences have been to me and my family, and what we’ve endured is NOTHING compared to the harm done to others,” Rowling added.

The author went on to say, “By standing up to a movement that relies on threats of violence, ostracisation and guilt-by-association, all of us have been smeared and defamed, but many have lost their livelihoods.”

“Some have been physically assaulted by trans activists,” Rowling said. “Female politicians have been forced to hire personal security on the advice of police.”

“The news that one of the UK’s leading endocrinologists, Dr Hillary Cass, was advised not to travel by public transport for her own safety should shame everyone who let this insanity run amok,” Rowling added.

The “Harry Potter” author continued:

Lest we forget, gender apostates have been targeted for crimes such as doubting the evidential basis for transitioning children, for arguing for fair sport for women and girls, for wanting to retain single sex spaces and services, especially for the most vulnerable, and for thinking it barbaric to lock in female prisoners with convicted male sex offenders. Now the political landscape has shifted, and some who’ve been riding high on their own supply are waking up with a hell of a hangover. They’ve started wondering whether calling left-wing feminists who wanted all-female rape centres ‘Nazis’ was such a smart strategy. Maybe parents arguing that boys ought not to be robbing their daughters of sporting opportunities might, sort of, have a point? Possibly letting any man who says ‘I’m a woman’ into the locker room with twelve-year-old girls could have a downside, after all? Mealy-mouthed retconning of what has actually happened over the past ten years is predictable but will not stand. I don’t doubt those who’ve turned a blind eye to the purges of non-believers, or even applauded and encouraged them, would rather minimise what the true cost of speaking out was, but ‘yes, maybe trans activists went a little over the top at times’ takes are frankly insulting.

“A full reckoning on the effects of gender ideology on individuals, society and politics is still a long way off, but I know this: the receipts will make very ugly reading when that time comes, and there are far too many of them to sweep politely under the carpet,” Rowling concluded.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.