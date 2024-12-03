Jimmy Kimmel Defends Joe Pardoning Hunter Because There’s a ‘Very Good Chance’ He ‘Doesn’t Remember’ Saying He Wouldn’t

ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel tried to make light of Joe Biden’s decision this week to grant a full pardon to his son, Hunter, saying there’s a “very good chance” the president doesn’t remember publicly promising he wouldn’t do it.

Kimmel even tried to pass off the scandal as something cool and subversive. “The Biden presidency has now entered the ‘grandpa doesn’t give a damn about you’ stage,” he said.

Jimmy Kimmel used his opening monologue to defend the Hunter Biden pardon.

“Yes, Joe Biden did say he wasn’t going to pardon Hunter, but to be fair there’s a very good chance he doesn’t remember saying that,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue on Monday’s broadcast.

Later he added: “No one has more to be thankful for this weekend than Hunter Biden. I am not a presidential historian, but I believe this is the first time a US president has pardoned both his son and a turkey in the same week.”

Kimmel continued to spin the news.

“Biden released a statement saying that the charges in Hunter’s case were politically motivated and his son was selectively and unfairly prosecuted,” he said. “In other words, the Biden presidency has now entered the ‘grandpa doesn’t give a damn about you’ stage.”

Kimmel then tried to pivot to President-elect Donald Trump. saying Trump “moved on this news like a bitch.”

CBS’s late-night host Stephen Colbert followed suit, attempting to spin the Biden family scandal as something light-hearted and funny.

In his opening monologue, Colbert said he wasn’t sure if Joe Biden pardoning his son, Hunter, was “the right thing to do, but you certainly earned that ‘World’s Greatest Dad’ mug.”

As Breitbart News reported, President Biden has issued a full and complete pardon of his criminal son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden issued a statement Sunday, saying his “mistakes,” which were done “during the darkest days of my addiction,” were “exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport.”

The pardon comes after President Biden publicly said he wouldn’t pardon his son.

Hunter Biden was a guest on Kimmel’s ABC show back in 2021 when Hunter was promoting his new book.

