Jane Fonda Blasts Democrat Colorado Gov. Jared Polis over Fossil Fuels: ‘He’s a Bad Governor’

Hollywood star Jane Fonda is no fan of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D), calling him a “bad governor” due to his stance on fossil fuels.

Jane Fonda sounded off on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis during her appearance earlier this week on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, when Maher casually mentioned that Polis was also once a guest.

“Bad!” Fonda interjected. “He’s a bad governor.”

She explained that the Denver suburb of Commerce City is situated near an oil refinery site, which she alleged is killing the town’s residents. “He does nothing. He does nothing about it. Nor do the senators.”

Maher asked Fonda to elaborate.

“Because he takes money from the fossil fuel industry. I’ll bet you anything,” she replied.

Maher noted that Polis is a “liberal Democrat,” but Fonda responded that he’s a “Democrat who’s a libertarian.”

“He doesn’t like regulations,” she said. “We live in a soup of toxic chemicals. If we don’t regulate it, we’re all going to die of cancer. He doesn’t do anything about it.”

As Breitbart News reported Jane Fonda claimed earlier this year that a second Trump administration would result in a climate catastrophe.

“Who wins in November is going to determine whether we have a livable future. It’s as simple as that. There’s a very stark choice it’s not that I’m 100% happy with President Biden but he’s someone that we can work with, that the American people can work with,” she said on CNN in June.

