Russell Brand: ‘I’ve Paid for Sex,’ ‘I’ve Prostituted Women,’ ‘Jesus Redeemed Me’

Actor-comedian and podcaster Russell Brand recently opened up about his conversion to Christianity, saying that he paid for sex until being “redeemed” by Jesus Christ.

Russell Brand refused to refer to the women as “prostitutes,” saying it would “denigrate” them, saying that he “prostituted” such women.

“I’ve paid for sex before. I’ve slept with– I will not say I’ve slept with prostitutes, because I would not denigrate those women with that term. I prostituted them. I participated in sin. I objectified them. So keen to worship at false altars that I allowed myself and other people to be denigrated. I desecrated his code,” he said.

Brand discussed the Bible passage 1 Corinthians 6:19 when Paul says “Did you not know that your body is a temple?”

“The one word that hit me so hard in Corinthians … When Paul says to them, ‘Did you not know that your body is a temple?’ It’s the ‘did you not know’ that gets me. ‘Did you not know that your body is a temple?'” he said upon reflection.

“Did no one tell you that it’s sacred? That you are beautiful? You can’t have known of why you wouldn’t live like that. You can’t have known that you are loved. So loved that he would do that for you. He did that for us. It’s not carry on doing the stuff that He got nailed up there for. Did you not know that your body is a temple?” he concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Russell Brand may soon face prosecution in his home country of the United Kingdom for allegations of sexual assault following a 13-month investigation

Following a 13-month inquiry during which he was interviewed by police three times, Russell Brand may soon face prosecution. According to The Telegraph, the Metropolitan Police have passed a file to the CPS recommending they charge the British comedian and former actor. The investigation against Brand was promoted by a 2023 joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 saw multiple women anonymously accuse him of sexual assault, rape, and other abuse from 2006 to 2013. At the time of the allegations, Brand was employed by BBC Radio 2, Channel 4, and worked as a film actor in Hollywood.

Brand has denied the allegations, alleging that the investigation was politically-motivated.

“I don’t mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations,” he said.

