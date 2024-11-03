Scotland Yard has recommended that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) consider bringing criminal charges against comedian Russell Brand over historic sexual abuse allegations.

Following a 13-month inquiry during which he was interviewed by police three times, Russell Brand may soon face prosecution. According to The Telegraph, the Metropolitan Police have passed a file to the CPS recommending they charge the British comedian and former actor.

The investigation against Brand was promoted by a 2023 joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 saw multiple women anonymously accuse him of sexual assault, rape, and other abuse from 2006 to 2013.

At the time of the allegations, Brand was employed by BBC Radio 2, Channel 4, and worked as a film actor in Hollywood.

Although Brand has admitted to having a promiscuous past, he has strenuously denied any criminal wrongdoing and has suggested that the investigation and potential charges are politically motivated over the anti-establishment narratives he puts forward online on issues such as the Chinese coronavirus, the war in Ukraine, among others.

Commenting on the case, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said per the Daily Mail: “Our investigation continues and a file has now been passed to the CPS.

“We have a team of dedicated officers providing specialist support to the women who have come forward.

“We are committed to investigating sexual offences, no matter how long ago they are alleged to have taken place.”

In a separate statement, the Met said: “Following an investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches in 2023, the Met received a number of reports of sexual offences from women in London and elsewhere in the country.

“As part of the investigation, a man in his forties has been interviewed by officers under caution on three separate occasions.”