Watch: Diddy Accuser Claims He Was Sodomized at White Party — ‘I Was Screaming, I Was Telling Him to Stop’

An accuser claims that disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs” drugged and sodomized him at one of his infamous parties in 2007, telling CNN in a recent interview, “I was screaming, I was telling him to stop,” adding, “He was acting like it was nothing.”

John Doe, who was hired to work security at one of Combs’ infamous “white parties” in the Hamptons, told CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, “At first, he was incredibly friendly,” adding that at some point in the night, the music mogul himself offered him a drink.

“The first drink started to have some affect on me and I just thought, ‘Wow these are really strong drinks.’ It wasn’t until the second drink — and it was already too late — that I realized that there was something wrong with the drinks,” Doe explained.

“Sadly, Sean Combs was waiting in the wings,” the alleged victim added. “He was watching from some sort of vantage point, and once I was in a helpless position and he was sure that he was in a position of power, then he took advantage of the situation.”

In his lawsuit, filed on October 14, Doe alleges that he was forcibly pushed into an SUV by Combs, adding that that act alone had left him in considerable pain.

Once inside the vehicle, Doe was held down by Combs, who overpowered him while the alleged victim struggled to escape due to the effects of the drugs in his system, the lawsuit adds.

The complaint goes on to allege that Combs then “sodomized” Doe.

“I was screaming. I was telling him to stop,” Doe told CNN, adding, “It was incredibly painful, and he was acting like it was nothing. And he seemed to be disconnected from it. It was abusive beyond belief.”

While representatives for Combs did not comment on the allegations in Doe’s lawsuit, they offered a blanket responding to other similar lawsuits that have recently been filed against the music mogul.

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial system,” the statement read.

Doe also claimed that a celebrity had witnessed the alleged assault, saying, “There was one high-profile individual who saw what happened and found it amusing.”

After the alleged assault, Doe reported the incident to his supervisor, who then dismissed him from his role at the security firm, the lawsuit claims.

“After that, he didn’t talk to me again, he cut me out of everything,” Doe said of his manager. “I was totally blacklisted after that. I had to find a different field.”

Doe is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, claiming the alleged attack harmed his career and played a part in the end of his marriage, as well as gave him emotional and mental health issues.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs has been in jail since September 16 after he was arrested following a federal indictment accusing him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

The music mogul pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been denied bail several times since. Combs, who faces life in prison if found guilty, is set to stand trial on May 5.

Separately, the music mogul is also facing more than 100 civil lawsuits filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, on behalf of alleged victims accusing Combs, his acquaintances, and other entities of a multitude of crimes spanning more than 25 years.

