Justine Bateman Blasts ‘Shameful’ Hollywood Reporter Calling Her a ‘Well-Known Supporter’ of Trump

Actress Justine Bateman has called out The Hollywood Reporter after the publication described her as a “well-known supporter” of President-elect Donald Trump, saying the publication’s attempt to put her in a political box is “shameful.”

On Thursday, Justine Bateman took issue with a THR story that summarized the actress’ recent interview with journalist Megyn Kelly. The outlet described Bateman as a “well-known supporter” of Trump — even though Bateman has never publicly endorsed the president elect.

“What are you trying to do, but attempting to lie about me to create traffic,” Bateman wrote on X. “It is shameful behavior that will do nothing to stop where I am going professionally, but will sully your image in the eyes of everyone I know, in and out of the business.”

THR later issued a correction and removed the reference to Trump: “An earlier version of this story reported that Bateman is a supporter of Trump. She has not publicly shared support for any presidential candidate in the 2024 election.”

Later, Bateman said people have tried to label her politically in order to discredit her ideas, which include a wholesale rejection of wokeness and political censorship.

Replying to a commenter who asked how her political views have evolved, she replied: “I have the same views I’ve ever had. Everything else around me changed.”

Justine Bateman has garnered media attention in the weeks following the presidential election for taking Democrats to task for their embrace of woke identity politics.

In a recent series of X posts, The Family Ties actress blasted Democrats for becoming the “Woke Party,” calling its record in the past four years a failed experiment that is officially “over” following Vice President Kamala Harris’s loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

She also made it abundantly clear how she feels about the Democrat party’s evolution, saying woke policies have harmed the country.

“The Woke Party can take its place in the American political graveyard with the Whigs and the Federalists. It’s over,” she wrote.

She has also publicly bashed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), recently calling him the worst governor in the state’s history.

