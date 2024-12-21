Nolte: 15,000 Media & Entertainment Jobs Lost in 2024

The year keeps getting better, with the news that 15,000 people (who hate us) lost their media and entertainment jobs in 2024.

This comes after 21,417 people (who hate us) lost their media and entertainment jobs in 2023.

What do you want me to do, be a hypocrite and pretend this news doesn’t delight me straight down to my toes? Find another huckleberry. Allow me to put it this way: I feel as bad about these people losing their jobs as they do when a coal miner loses his job. Fair enough?

“The numbers, courtesy of Chicago-based firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., which tracks the employment market, are sobering,” reports the far-left Wrap. “While the 14,909 jobs that were lost by mid-December this year offered an improvement on the 21,417 jobs that were cut in 2023, it would be unwise to consider this year a ‘comeback’ by any stretch.”

Get a load of this…

“Combined, the number of jobs lost between 2023-24 more than quadrupled the amount lost between 2021-22.”

The numbers are staggering…

Vice Media shut down Vice.com, which killed several hundred jobs

CNNLOL laid off 100 and more are coming (tee hee)

ABC News let 75 go

Scripps axed 200

Amazon Studios whacked a hundred

The Disney Grooming Syndicate laid off hundreds

Warner Bros. cut 1,0000

…and on and on it goes.

The Wrap lays out all the reasons for this jobs massacre — disruption from streaming and AI, the slow death of cable TV, the normal consolidation and restructuring…

To its credit, though, the report adds this admission:

And here is another grim truth for the news world to accept: President-elect Donald Trump’s trademark claim that most outlets peddle “fake news” is believed by a majority of citizens. A recent Gallup poll found Americans’ trust in the media is at an all-time low, with only 31% of respondents saying they had a “great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence the media will report the news “fully, accurately and fairly.”

“Compounding matters for mainstream outlets,” the Wrap adds (again accurately), “is the rise in alternative sources they can go to for information – whether that’s TikTok, Joe Rogan’s podcast or YouTubers who talk politics.”

Yep. And let’s not forget outlets like Breitbart and social media outlets like Xwitter.

Something else that changed between the lighter layoff years of 2021-2022 and the wipeouts of 2023-2024, is the public finally getting fed up with our entertainment and media institutions pushing all this evil woke crap — the grotesque identity politics, all of it wrapped in anti-human and anti-common sense BS.

The attempt to normalize drag queen perverts who want to be around little kids, the abomination of allowing men to play in women’s sports, abusing and deforming kids forever as sacrifices to the trans cult, gay shit everywhere…

People are done. They have had enough. The proof is not just what we’re seeing in the shrinking of entertainment and media jobs, we saw it in last month’s presidential election.

There is nothing about the last decade from our entertainment and corporate media overlords that has not been revolting — as they attempted to gaslight us into believing fat is healthy, obesity is sexy, gay porn should be in elementary schools, America is evil, masculinity is a problem, being on time is racist, and mentally-ill men should be allowed to shower with our daughters.

Good riddance.

Update: Add another hundred (who hate us) to the pile.

