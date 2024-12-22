Talent Agency WME Drops ‘It Ends With Us’ Director Justin Baldoni After Blake Lively Accuses Him of Sexual Harassment

In a complaint that has stunned Hollywood, actress Blake Lively has accused her It Ends with Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment — and is alleging that he orchestrated an elaborate smear campaign to discredit her, including recruiting a crisis management expert to bury the story. Within hours of the news, WME, the mega Talent agency that also reps Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, dropped Baldoni.

Blake Lively filed the complaint in person with the California Civil Rights department, with her Deadpool actor husband Ryan Reynolds in attendance, according to a lengthy report from the New York Times.

Adding more complexity to the case, Justin Baldoni has publicly supported the #MeToo movement, along with It Ends with Us producer Jamey Heath, whose name also came up in the complaint.

Lively is alleging that both Baldoni and Heath acted in inappropriate ways to her during the making of the hit romantic comedy, including talking about “their past sexual relationships” and their “previous pornography addiction.”

She also alleges Baldoni had discussed her weight with her trainer and pressured her into revealing her religious beliefs. The actress claims Heath showed her a video of his wife naked and giving birth.

Baldoni and Heath have denied the allegations through their attorneys.

Lively’s complaint reportedly includes text messages and other correspondences obtained via subpoena. Among them are alleged messages the two men sent to a crisis management expert.

“He wants to feel like she can be buried,” a publicist working with the studio and Baldoni wrote in an August 2 message to the crisis management expert, Melissa Nathan.

“You know we can bury anyone,” Nathan wrote.

Lively is alleging her public reputation took a significant hit around the time of the movie’s release as a result of their campaign.

The actresss said in a statement to the Times: “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

