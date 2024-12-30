ACLU & Elliot Page Tell Children: Transgenderism Will ‘Lead You to Happiness’

Elliot Page — an actress formerly known as Ellen Page who now identifies as a man — is promising children “happiness” if they become transgender.

“My message to my younger self would just be like, ‘You know who you are,’ and, ‘Please embrace that,'” Page said in a video posted to social media by the far-left ACLU. “Elliot Page said it best,” the activist organization wrote as a caption to the video. “Trans people know who we are, and we should be free to embrace our authentic selves.”

“I understood my truth,” the X-Men and Juno star continued in her remarks outside the Supreme Court on the day of oral arguments over Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers for children with sexual dysphoria. “I felt it very strongly, and it was all of these external forces and noises that pushed and pulled and made me sort of lose track of who I was.”

“And so, I guess to my younger self, I’d say that discomfort and that pain you’re feeling — that is not yours, that is theirs,” Page added.

The actress concluded by stating that she would tell her younger self, “to just keep going on the journey of embracing who you truly are, and that’s what’s going to lead you to happiness.”

This is not the first time Page — who had her breasts removed in 2021 at the age of 34, after publicly announcing her “transgender” identity the year prior — has promoted transgenderism to children.

Earlier this month, the actress rallied outside the Supreme Court as justices heard oral arguments in a case surrounding Tennessee’s law banning sex change drugs and procedures for minors who are confused about their sex.

Page called for minors to have access to the same sex-mutilating drugs and surgeries she has obtained, claiming that such methods are “safe and effective.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.