Mega-Podcaster and Rapper Joe Budden Arrested After Being Caught Naked in Apartment Building

Joe Budden, whose podcast is routinely ranked among the most downloaded and listened to in the world, was arrested after local police said they obtained video evidence showing the New Jersey rapper wandering naked in the hallways of his apartment building.

The Edgewater Police Department said in a statement that a resident of the apartment complex had Ring camera footage from December 4 showing the 44-year-old rapper nude in the public halls.

“The caller recognized the man as a neighbor, Joseph Budden Jr., a 44-year-old male,” Edgewater Police Chief Donald Martin said on Monday.

The police statement added that the video shows Budden trying to enter his door entry code several times before getting it right and reentering his apartment.

The resident said the Ring camera caught the footage and then sent an alert for the video that even the couple’s daughters saw.

On past podcasts, Budden has recounted issues with his neighbors and also talked of having a sleepwalking problem.

Budden’s attorney has said that they are “saddened” by the police statement.

“Mr. Budden is saddened by Police Chief Martin’s press release,” Budden’s attorney, Nima Ameri, told TMZ. “Mr. Budden has been waiting weeks for his cross complaints to be processed which include substantially more serious charges including possible felony charges against the persons behind these charges against him.”

“The Chief has in our opinion sat on those but instead used his time to gain some free publicity for himself. Chief Martin should seek publicity by doing notable policing not inflaming disorderly person allegations,” Ameri added.

Ameri is also accusing the police of being “racially motivated.”

Budden is the man behind the 2003 smash hit “Pump It Up”. His first court date in next month.

