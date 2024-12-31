Netflix Comedian Accuses Dave Chappelle of Profiting from Making Transgender People ‘Feel Unsafe’

A female Netflix comedian has launched an attack on fellow stand up Dave Chappelle, accusing him of profiting from making transgender people “feel unsafe.”

Comedian Michelle Buteau called out Dave Chappelle in her new Netflix special that began streaming Tuesday. In one passage, she focused on Chappelle’s refusal to stop telling transgender jokes during his stand-up routines despite widespread pressure from trans activists and the mainstream news media.

“Dave, it’s not funny, it’s dangerous,” she said, according to multiple reports. “Make it funny. I can’t believe somebody would make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel unsafe. That is so wild to me, truly.”

Her comment represents the latest example of the left’s attempt to equate speech they don’t like with actual physical danger in an effort to censor their opponents.

Transgender activists have long used this technique, often claiming that criticism makes them feel “unsafe” and even puts the lives of transgender people in jeopardy.

Netflix has stood behind Chappelle, refusing demands by activists and some of their own employees to remove his specials over his transgender jokes. Chappelle’s deal with Netflix is estimated to be more than $60 million.

The streamer reportedly paid $24.1 million for Chappelle’s special The Closer, compared to $23.6 million for Chappelle’s 2019 special Sticks & Stones.

Chappelle’s specials rank among the most watched comedy shows on Netflix.

