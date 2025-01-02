Actress Kristen Bell Ends 2024 Donating over $100,000 to Cover People’s Medical Bills

Actress Kristen Bell ended 2024 by donating more than $100,000 to people who need help with paying their medical bills.

The Frozen star received a message from an Instagram personality known as Quentin Quarantino about helping people who have been impacted by the “broken healthcare system” in the United States, according to screenshots of the correspondence posted by Bell.

Quarantino, whose real name is Tommy Marcus, initially suggested that Bell simply share one health-related GoFundMe page per day in an effort to raise awareness of others’ struggles and get the public to donate.

“I had this idea to harness thus public energy around the broken healthcare system by sharing one health related GoFundMe page every day for a week+ and changing the life of one family per day,” Quarantino wrote, to which Bell replied, “Love it. Absolutely.”

But later, after realizing that one of the GoFundMe pages needed another $4,300 in donations to reach its goal, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star decided to just donated it herself.

“I read the story and it nearly brought me to tears,” Bell told Quarantino in a follow-up message, adding, “I just gave the remaining amount it needed. We need to do more things like this, the world needs it.”

After that, the Veronica Mars star decided to take her donations a step further.

“This was amazing — but I wanna do more,” Bell wrote in another follow-up message to the Instagram personality. “How can I give $100,000 to people who need it for medical bills? I want to make sure we do it in the best way — how do we do it?”

Quarantino replied, suggesting, “How about this — every fundraiser I post, once it hits half the goal, you close it out with the second half until we reach $100K spent on your end.”

“YES!! TOMMY LET’S DO IT!” Bell exclaimed.

The actress then put her money where her mouth is, donating over $20,000 to help a third-grader fight leukemia, causing the GoFundMe page to reach its goal.

In a second example, Bell sent another GoFundMe page to its goal by donating nearly $25,000 to a man who is also battling leukemia.

