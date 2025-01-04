Actress Linda Lavin’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for actress Linda Lavin, who died in Los Angeles on Sunday at the age of 87, has been revealed.

Lavin, who was perhaps best known for her role in the classic sitcom Alice, died unexpectedly due to complications from recently-discovered lung cancer, a spokesperson said.

The Golden Globe-winning star had reportedly been working on the Hulu comedy Mid-Century Modern at the time of her death.

“Working with Linda was one of the highlights of our careers,” showrunners David Kohan, Max Mutchnick, and Jimmy Burrows said in a joint statement. “She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician, and a heat-seeking missile with a joke.”

“But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul. Deep, joyful, generous and loving. She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her,” the showrunners added.

As Breitbart News reported, Lavin, who earned six Tony nominations over the course of her career, became a working class icon as a paper-hat wearing waitress on the TV sitcom Alice following her success on Broadway.

Lavin is also known for her roles on the 2010 film The Back-Up Plan — in which she played Jennifer Lopez’s character’s grandmother — the 1989 film I Want to Go Home, and the television series The Good Wife.

She also appeared in the 2012 film Wanderlust alongside Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd — and on 32 episodes of the television series B Positive, among scores of other productions.

The actress grew up in Portland, Maine, and moved to New York City after graduating from the College of William and Mary. She sang in nightclubs and in ensembles of shows, then moved to Los Angeles in the mid 1970s.

Lavin is survived by her husband, drummer and artist Steve Bakunas, who she married in 2005.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.