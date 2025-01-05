Golden Globes: Hollywood Celebrities Getting Extra Armed Protection, Snipers Following New Orleans Attack

Hollywood celebrities are reportedly getting extra armed protection for Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills following the terrorist attack in New Orleans and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas last week.

Organizers are beefing up security for the stars — many of whom are vocal gun control activists — by rolling out more regional and federal personnel from the Los Angeles Sheriffs’ Department, FBI, and Homeland Security, according to a Deadline report. In addition, snipers will be placed in the vicinity of the Beverly Hilton hotel, another report from Inside Edition states.

Snipers are typically deployed during Hollywood awards shows, dating back decades. But it appears the armed presence will be greater than usual on Sunday.

The Beverly Hills Police Department will also beef up its presence.

A department spokesperson told Deadline they will continue “increased security measures, including staffing of officers, professional staff, and security contractors during this weekend’s Golden Globes.”

Celebrity attendees will be subjected to enhanced security searches.

“If we believe there is a reason to, vehicles will be searched inside and out, no matter who is in them,” an unnamed police source told Deadline.

The Globes will shut down one of the busiest intersections in Los Angeles on Sunday, with traffic expected to be impacted for miles around the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard is closed to most traffic starting Sunday morning, with nearby streets also shutting down to make way for limos and SUVs carrying celebrities and their entourages.

The 82nd Golden Globes is set to kick off Sunday evening at the Beverly Hilton, with CBS carrying the live broadcast. The annual party is expected to feature many of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, with stars including Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet, Timothée Chalamet, and Selena Gomez set to attend.

This year’s Globes will be dominated by transgenderism, with best picture frontrunners Emilia Perez and Conclave both featuring gender non-conformity as major plot points.

Conclave has been blasted as anti-Catholic, particularly for its major plot twist revealing the new pope to be intersex — possessing both male and female reproductive organs.

Ratings for the Globes have tanked in recent years as tens of millions of Americans have elected to tune out in order to avoid woke sermonizing by wealthy celebrities.

Last year’s broadcast managed to draw just 9.4 million viewers — way down from pre-COVID years when the show would attract double that. As recently as 2020, about 18.4 million tuned in to watch the awards show.

But organizers are hoping host Nikki Glaser will inject some much-needed laughs with her roast-style brand of stand-up comedy.

