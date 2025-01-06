Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Jokes ‘Zero’ Winners Thanked God, ‘Creator of the Universe’

Comedienne Nikki Glaser had a strong showing as host of the Golden Globes on Sunday night, keeping the ceremony largely politics-free while taking some subtle jabs at political correctness.

Later in the night, Glaser hilariously joked that none of the night’s award winners thanked God – “creator of the universe” – during their big moment.

“Alright, cast and crew are leading the way with 11 mentions,” she said. “Moms are holding strong with three shoutouts. God, creator of the universe, with zero mentions.”

After some laughter from the audience, Glaser then drove the joke home by noting that Mario Lopez received more mentions than God.

“Mario Lopez, host of Access Hollywood, one,” she said. “No surprise in this godless town.”

While God may not have been mentioned during Sunday night’s show, His name has been uttered in several previous awards shows. During last year’s Oscars, for instance, actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph proclaimed “God is good” upon winning Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers.

“God is so good,” she said through tears. “God is so good. I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career.”

Actress Angela Bassett also praised God during last year’s Golden Globe awards after winning for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” Bassett said. “The late Tony Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny. But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith. It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous and it has many unexpected detours, but, by the grace of God, I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

Bassett added that her mother always said, “Good things come to those who pray.”

After thanking her husband, Courtney B. Vance, and her fellow cast and crew, Bassett then dedicated her award to the late Chadwick Boseman, the original Black Panther who died of colon cancer in 2020.

“We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. We were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman,” Bassett said. “We have joy in knowing that with this historic ‘Black Panther’ series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like, behind and in front of the camera. To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.