Actress Sara Foster Rips Fellow Democrats Gavin Newsom, LA Mayor Bass Failing to Prepare for Wildfires: At Least Addicts Got Their Drug Kits

Actress Sara Foster slammed fellow Democrats California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for failing to prepare for wildfires. “But thank God drug addicts are getting their drug kits,” the 90210 actress quipped.

“We pay the highest taxes in California. Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared. Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish,” Foster lamented in a Wednesday X post.

“Our fire department budget was cut by our mayor. But thank god drug addicts are getting their drug kits,” Foster sarcastically remarked.

The actress concluded her post by calling on Gov. Newsom and Mayor Bass to resign.

“@MayorOfLA @GavinNewsom RESIGN. Your far left policies have ruined our state. And also our party,” Foster declared.

As the wildfires raged on Tuesday, Gov. Newsom bizarrely thanked Mayor Bass — who was in Africa as part of a taxpayer-funded delegation attending the inauguration of John Dramani Mahama as Ghana’s president — for her leadership “in absentia” during an emergency press conference.

As Breitbart News reported, raging wildfires that broke out in various regions of Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday are spreading due to extreme winds, causing historic destruction of homes and displacing tens of thousands of people. Thursday marks day three of catastrophic California wildfires.

At the time of this writing on Thursday morning — day three — there are five active wildfires ablaze at once. They are located in the Pacific Palisades, Sunset, Eaton, Hurst, and Lidia areas, according to CalFire.

There have also been five confirmed fatalities, of which one was identified on Wednesday morning as 66-year-old Victor Shaw, who died trying to defend the home that had been in his family for nearly 55 years.

