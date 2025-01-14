Colbert, Jon Stewart, Kimmel Ignore Democrats Controlling California; Attack Trump, GOP over L.A. Fires

Late-night comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jon Stewart used their shows on Monday to attack President-elect Donald Trump and Republican leaders over the raging fires in Los Angeles — even though neither Trump nor the GOP is in charge of the Democrat-controlled county or state.

Jimmy Kimmel even accused Trump of being racist against firefighters — a laughably ridiculous claim that the comedian made by disingenuously conflating opposition to DEI with racism.

During their respective broadcasts, the comedians made no mention of California’s Democrat leaders who are ultimately responsible for managing the unfolding catastrophe.

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel specifically called out Trump during his opening monologue, falsely claiming Trump made racist comments about firefighters.

“And tonight, I don’t want to get into all the vile and irresponsible and stupid things our alleged future President and his gaggle of scumbags chose to say during our darkest and most terrifying hour,” he said. “The fact that they chose to attack our firefighters, who apparently aren’t white enough to be out there, risking their lives on our behalf, is it’s disgusting. But it’s not surprising.”

Trump has never attacked firefighters over their race. In actuality, Republicans and as well as a growing number of leaders on the left have criticized the LA Fire Department’s prioritization of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) over competent leadership in recent years.

Jon Stewart used his Comedy Central broadcast of The Daily Show on Monday to attack GOP lawmakers for demanding California leaders to get their act together before receiving taxpayer-funded relief.

“That is psychotic. There’s something wrong with you,” Stewart said. “And here’s the thing — I can do The Daily Show thing and run down all the Congresspeople and senators on the right calling for conditions on disaster aid that absolutely had the opposite view when it was their state on the line.”

CBS’ Stephen Colbert also attacked GOP leaders.

“You know who’s not helping? Congressional Republicans, because they want strings attached to California fire aid,” the comedian said Monday, eliciting boo’s from the studio audience. “That is an awful, awful way to respond to any emergency.”

Colbert defended California’s left-wing leaders from criticism that their policies have greatly worsened the fires, saying it is all because of the strong winds in recent days.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com