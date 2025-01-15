Mumford and Sons’ Winston Marshall Slams Two-Tier Justice System for Conservatives in UK

Winston Marshall, the former banjoist for the band Mumford and Sons, has called out his native Great Britain for creating a two-tier justice system that holds conservatives, populists, and other anti-establishment thinkers to a different standard than the rest of the population — one of the many unfortunate consequences of the country’s far-left swerve in recent years.

In a recent interview with PragerU, Winston Marshall held forth on a number of issues, including his run-in with left-wing cancel culture that ultimately resulted in his departure from Mumford and Sons. He also spoke about the rise of antisemitism in Europe.

During the conversation, Marshall addressed the many cases of British citizens facing prison sentences over social media posts that the government has deemed racist, while crimes committed by migrants and other favored groups receive relatively light sentences, or none at all.