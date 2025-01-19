Michael Rapaport Celebrates the Demise of ‘Dirty, Biased, Damn Near Soft Porn Dumphole’ TikTok

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport celebrated the shuttering of Chinese-owned social media outlet TikTok, which went dark on Sunday in the wake of a ban put in place by an act of Congress.

TikTok went dark on Sunday in compliance with the ban put in place by Congress and upheld on Friday by the U.S. Supreme court. Consequently, the site told users that it was shutting down in compliance on Sunday but also noted they were hoping to work with Donald Trump to resolve the issue.

For Rapaport, TikTok’s seeming demise was all good news.

The Prison Break actor jumped to his account to celebrate TikTok’s closure on Sunday, and called the Chinese-affiliated site a “dumphole.”

“Say what you want about Elon & Zuckerberg at least we know where to find them,” he said in his caption.

“TikTok, au revoir,” he said emphatically in his video.

“You did it to yourself, TikTokers,” he added.

“You can say what you want about Elon Musk, you can say what you want about [Mark] Zuckerberg,” he continued, “at least we have a face,” he said of X and Facebook’s owners.

“At least we have people to complain to, we can tweet at them, we can DM them, we can put our face on wax and scream and yell at them, we don’t know who the fuck has been running this platform [TikTok]. This platform is dirty. This platform is biased. It’s damn near soft porn on here.”

“I’ve seen some crazy shit on TikTok. You did it to yourselves, TikTok, you did it to yourself TikTokers!” he exclaimed.

“Say what you want about Facebook, Instagram, X, Whatsapp, Snapchat, at least we know who’s running the joint,” he explained. “We don’t know what the fuck and who the fuck is doing what at TikTok. And the vile, antisemitic, anti-Jewish, anti-Israel, soft porn, tits and ass, every fucking five seconds the weirdos, the creeps, the creep cock-suckers — bye bye TikTok, you did it to yourself, if this is signing off, farewell. You know where to find me, I’m on Instagram and X and Facebook.”

“See ya later assholes,” he concluded with a beaming grin.

Rapaport’s glee may have been a bit premature, though, because only hours after shutting down, TikTok began restorting service after President-elect Donald Trump vowed to push out an executive order in the social media outlet’s favor after he is inaugurated.

