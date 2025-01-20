First lady Melania Trump attended Monday evening’s inaugural balls in a custom black and white gown by her longtime fashion confidant Hervé Pierre, the French-American couturier who has designed at Balmain, Carolina Hererra, and Oscar de la Renta.

Melania Trump stepped out following the inaugural ceremony, where she wore an Adam Lippes coat and Eric Javits hat, in a silk crepe dress encircled with a black silk gazar ribbon custom made by Hervé Pierre.

Mrs. Trump and Pierre paired the strapless gown with a choker made of the same black silk gazar that features a Harry Winston diamond broach from 1955 — a borrowed piece meant to capture the design’s ethos: Flowers tied together by a ribbon.

On her feet, Mrs. Trump chose her favorite, suede Manolo Blahniks.

“It is a big honor to have collaborated with the First Lady on the design for her inaugural dress,” Pierre said. “It was clear that Mrs. Trump was gravitating towards a combination of black and white – true to her own style and vision.”

Loyal Fashion Notes followers will remember that Pierre designed Mrs. Trump’s inguaral gown in 2017. For that design, Pierre similarly chose an ivory silk crepe with a red ribbon encircling Mrs. Trump’s waist.

That gown now sits in the Smithsonian Museum of American History.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.