Sad Hollywood Celebrities Wallow in Despair as Trump Rides Mandate Back to Power: ‘Nothing to Celebrate. It’s Sickening’

Hollywood celebrities were inconsolable as President Donald Trump was officially sworn in Monday for this second term in the White House, with stars expressing a wide spectrum of negative emotions including rage, bitterness, snark, and despair.

“America’s criminal presidency has begun,” CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer declared.

“Nothing to celebrate. It’s sickening,” actress Mia Farrow concluded.

“Donald Trump assumes the Presidency today. Maybe he could show some class and stop selling branded merchandise,” Barbra Streisand snarked.

“Symbolic protest is better than none at all,” Disney’s Star Wars actor Mark Hamill announced, saying he will go on a five-day media fast.

As Breitbart News reported, President Trump took the oath of office at Monday’s swearing-in ceremony in the Capitol rotunda, promising to restore the “golden age” of the United States. He promised to reverse the Biden administration’s many ruinous policies including open borders and spending billions of taxpayer dollars on foreign wars while ordinary American citizens struggle to make ends meet.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” Trump said. “From this day forward, our country will flourish.”

Later he added: “We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.”

Hollywood stars attempted to mount a show of resistance on Monday — many writing from the safety of Blusky. But their complaining felt perfunctory as they fell back on tired tropes, like comparing Trump to Hitler, which failed to make much of an impact compared to their protestations eight years ago.

CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer led the parade, declaring “America’s criminal presidency has begun” — a reference to the left’s lawfare campaign against Trump that failed to stop his return to office.

Barbra Streisand couldn’t resist her own jab, writing “Donald Trump assumes the Presidency today. Maybe he could show some class and stop selling branded merchandise.”

Novelist Stephen King took his own swing at Trump, writing: “That Biden should have to issue preemptive pardons for men and women who defended the Constitution is a sad comment on Trump’s vengeful nature.”

This Is 40 filmmaker Judd Apatow trotted out the Trump-is-Hitler talking points by re-posting a picture of Elon Musk with his arm raised. “It’s only the beginning,” he wrote.

Rosemary’s Baby actress Mia Farrow didn’t hold back her contempt, writing: “A convicted felon who assaulted women, did all he could to overthrow our 2020 elections, lied that he had won, stole our counties nuclear secrets, lied about that & showed them to foreign billionaires. Nothing to celebrate. Its sickening.”

HBO’s The Wire star Wendell Pierce continued the left’s obsession over January 6 — a subject that most American don’t care about.

“A convicted felon who led a violent insurrection to overthrow the American government where law enforcement was attacked and people lost their lives. He will immediately pardon many who were convicted of crimes on January 6th. I will not participate in revisionist history,” he wrote.

NBC’s Law & Order: SVU star Chris Meloni also harped on January 6, calling Trump an “insurrectionist.”

The Last Showgirl star Jamie Lee Curtis reposted a humorous meme expressing rage at Trump’s inauguration.

Comedian and Disney’s The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani claimed the Trump administration is seeking to “take power away” from the expert class.

“The main project right now is a coordinated effort to take power away from people with expertise. Discounting the word of scientists/experts & the rise of AI are all part of the same plan: to strip power from people who are good at their jobs & centralize it up the chain. Then they control us,” he wrote.

Actor Michael Ian Black expressed despair: “So far I’m neither shocked [nor] awed. I am, however, very sad.”