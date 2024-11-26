Nolte: Disney’s ‘Captain America 4’ Enters Third Round of Reshoots After Bad Test Screening

With its release date only four months away, the latest reports say Captain America: Brave New World is doing a third round of reshoots.

“Reports that the fourth Cap adventure was set to undergo more reshoots were recently confirmed when star Anthony Mackie was spotted shooting new scenes for the movie in LA,” reports Comic Book Movie. “There was speculation that these might simply have been a few minor pick-ups, but it’s starting to sound like they may have been more extensive.”

“According to insider Daniel Richtman, a third round of test-screening for the movie recently took place, and yet again, the feedback was mostly negative, ” continues the report. “Richtman believes that more changes will now be required[.]”

Captain America: Brave New World will introduce Falcon (Anthony Mackie) as Marvel’s new Captain America after the original Captain America (played by Chris Evans) handed him that iconic shield at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame all the way back in 2019.

A little over a year ago, Breitbart News reported on this troubled production, the negative test screenings, and expensive reshoots. The budget must be climbing into the $350 to $400 million range by now, and that’s without promotion costs, which could bring the total costs to something near a half-billion dollars.

Brave New World was originally scheduled for release back in July of 2024. Then it went into five months of reshoots, which sounds like Marvel was basically reshooting the entire movie.

It’s no secret that Disney’s Marvel division is still reeling after its disastrous attempt to go woke after the incredible success of Endgame. One can only assume that Disney was so certain of its hold on the audience’s goodwill after a ten-year streak of 30 box office hits that they thought they could rewire human nature by adding homosexuality and identity politics to these blockbusters. Marvel is just so awesome, they appeared to assume, our audience will tolerate anything.

Wrong, you dummies.

The result was entirely predictable. The most sure-fire franchise in history began to produce one box office disappointment after another, followed by a couple of outright bombs. This seemed inconceivable just a few years ago, but Normal People don’t want to watch hairy guys kiss or be lectured about “Black Girl Magic.”

From the looks of it, Brave New World will have to clear about $1 billion worldwide just to break even. The movie also features Harrison Ford as the President of the United States, who also happens to be Red Hulk.

Politics aside, what felt cool and fun ten years ago now sounds played out and even a little bit childish.

FREE-FREE-FREE for the holidays: an autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s first and last novel, BORROWED TIME, between now and December 20. After you’ve made the purchase, email your request to JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with an address and any personalization requests. For example, something like; “To Rachel Levine: The sexiest man alive.”

Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.