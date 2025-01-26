Jewel Defends Performing at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA Ball, Apologizes to Gay Fans

Pop star Jewel has defended her surprise performance at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s Make America Healthy Again Inaugural Ball last week after she faced virulent social media backlash accusing her of becoming a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Jewel posted to Instagram on Friday a video in which she stood by her decision to perform at the inaugural event, saying she did so to further her activism on mental health issues. But she also offered an apology to those who were offended by her appearance, including gay fans.

“I believe I can help. And if I believe I can help, I have to try,” she said. “And if I wait to try until I agree 100 percent with the people that might be willing to help me, I’d never get off the bench. I don’t think that’s how activism works, waiting until everything’s perfect enough to participate.”

She continued: “It’s actually because things are so imperfect that we have to find ways to engage and to participate, and we have to act now. We cannot wait another four years. I believe there are people in the new administration that are willing to help on this issue.”

Jewel said she would put her political differences with the Trump administration aside in order to continue her activism.

“I do not agree on all the politics, but if I can help shape policy, make sure mental health is in the conversation when it comes to American health, if I can help put resources or mental health tools into the hands of the most vulnerable who need it, I’m going to try and I’m going to fight,” she said.

“And I understand that my words were overly simplistic. Half of our country feels hope right now, and I honor that. And half of our country feels disenfranchised and scared and vulnerable, and that is unacceptable.”

In the video, Jewel apologized to those who might have been offended, including the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I am so sorry that I caused pain, especially in my LGBTQIA+ community because you guys are treasures. You make the world a better place. You’ve made my life a better place,” she said.

As Breitbart News reported, Jewel appeared at the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) ball last week where she declared herself a fan of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while expressing hope for America’s future.

Viral video from the ball showed Jewel performing “Somewhere over the Rainbow.”