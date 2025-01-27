Alec Baldwin Breaks Down over ‘Rust’ Shooting in Trailer for TLC Reality Show

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin is seen breaking down over the Rust shooting in the first trailer for the TLC reality show The Baldwins.

TLC released the first trailer for The Baldwins on Monday, providing the first look at the upcoming series that focuses on the daily family life of Alec Baldwin; his wife, Hilaria; their seven children; and six pets.

At one point, Hilaria Baldwin says, “A son lost his mom in the most unthinkable tragedy” — a reference to the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. Alec Baldwin was holding the gun that went off during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins.

“It’s never something to forget and we’re trying to ‘parent’ through it,” Hilaria Baldwin says.

The trailer later shows Alec Baldwin breaking down as his eyes tear up. “From the bottom of my soul, I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t have you and these kids,” he says.

The Baldwins is set to premiere February 23 on TLC.

In October, a New Mexico judge upheld her earlier decision to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, effectively bringing to an end the actor’s three-year legal saga.

The judge had thrown out the case mid-trial after ruling that police and prosecutors had withheld evidence from the defense.

Alec Baldwin has since sued prosectors in civil court, alleging malicious prosecution and civil rights violations.