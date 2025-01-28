The company that owns rapper Eminem’s early music catalog is suing a Ford dealership in Michigan for its unauthorized use of the tune “Lose Yourself” in its advertisements.

Eight Mile Style, filed its federal lawsuit against LaFontaine Ford St. Clair, Michigan, on Monday over the car dealer’s ad campaign selling a limited edition Detroit Lions Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to TMZ.

The ad, which in an online version is captioned, “You only get one shot to own a Special Edition Detroit Lions F-150,” also features the 2002 song from the soundtrack to the film 8 Mile.”Neither (p)laintiffs nor Eminem have agreed to be affiliated with or endorse the goods or services of LaFontaine,” the publisher’s lawsuit says.

“This is an action for willful copyright infringement … against LaFontaine for its unauthorized use of the composition in online advertisements for one or more car dealerships in blatant disregard of the exclusive rights vested in Eight Mile,” the lawsuit adds.

The dealership probably did not make the best choice, since the song had already been licensed in the past to rival car maker Chrysler for a 2011 Super Bowl ad.

The lawsuit notes that since the company let Chrysler use the song, it would be in bad faith for them to allow a Ford affiliate to use the same song, especially without legal permission.

“The composition was licensed and featured in a two-minute Chrysler television commercial that aired during the 2011 Super Bowl,” the lawsuit notes. “Chrysler generated millions of dollars of new and used automobile sales across the world from this use of the composition.”

The company wants a judge to award monetary damages and to force the car dealer to pull the ads.

The rapper himself is not party to this legal action, as the publisher owns the rights to “Lose Yourself.”

For his part, Max Muncey, head of corporate communications for the LaFontaine Automotive Group, said a statement will be forthcoming.

