‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim Regrets Newsom Vote After Friend Burglarized, Slams Police Defunding

Jason Oppenheim, star of the Netflix reality TV series Selling Sunset, now regrets voting for Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom after his friend experienced a burglary.

Oppenheim shared his feelings in a video posted to his social media this week as he recalled how his Selling Sunset co-star, Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet, and her husband were burglarized last week. Not only were the couple’s possessions stolen, but there dog was found wandering in the street; thankfully, it sustained no injuries. Oppenheim called out Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass for underfunding the police.

“The police said that they wouldn’t be able to come out to the property for a few days because they were busy. That’s not the fault of the police,” Oppenheim said. “The police department has 8,600 police officers. That’s the expectation by the end of this year.”

“That’s the lowest level of police officers in the Los Angeles Police Department in 30 years despite unbelievably high crime right now and a myriad of different robberies. And I just wish the governor and the mayor would address this by funding our police and also our fire department,” he added.

“Now we’ve defunded both of those, and yet we spend tens of billions of dollars — actually over $100 billion dollars — on bullet trains from Merced to Bakersfield that are $60-70 billion dollars over budget and probably 15 years away and will be completely obsolete by the time they’re finished.”

Oppenheim then lamented how so many of his friends keep leaving Los Angeles “because they don’t feel safe – because of crime, because of homelessness.”

“It’s not fair. It’s not right. We have the money. We have the tax revenue. We just spend it on saving the smelt fish or bullet trains to nowhere,” he said. “Can we please, at least if we’re going to do that stuff, can we double the budget of the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department? Can we have 15,000 police officers instead of 8,000 police officers?”