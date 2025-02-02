Chrissy Teigen Defends Selena Gomez Sobbing Over Trump Illegal Alien Deportations

Model and wife of singer John Legend Chrissy Teigen has rushed to the defense of singer and actress Selena Gomez after Gomez posted then deleted a video in which she cried hysterically about Donald Trump’s policy of deporting migrants.

Last week, Gomez posted a video to Instagram in which she broke down in uncontrollable sobs and accused Donald Trump of “attacking children” with his deportation policies. A day later, she deleted her sniveling video and complained that people wouldn’t let her feel sorry for anyone.

But Teigen is now defending Gomez, despite that the Only Murders in the Building star was promulgating lies about children being deported when none have.

“Having empathy is now something gross and weird. we love you @selenagomez and boy does the White House have a lot of time on their hands for the dumbest shit ever,” Teigen wrote on her own Instagram account.

“You want cheaper eggs? Too bad! Too many people to roast online. Maybe later,” she added.

Teigen did not explain what the price of eggs has to do with the fake claims Gomez was sobbing over.

For its part, the White House did not sit quietly by and let Gomez promulgate false claims. Indeed, the Trump administration put out a video of its own featuring the mothers of young women murdered by Joe Biden’s illegal aliens and the people that Gomez was defending with her tears.

The video features the mothers of Kayla Hamilton, Jocelyn Nungaray, and Rachel Morin who were murdered by illegal aliens.

Teigen faced a backlash of her own in 2021 when it was revealed that she spent years cyberbullying people online, especially model Courtney Stodden, whom she told to “kill herself.”

