Author Stephen King Fears Elon Musk Bringing an ‘End to America’

The Shining and Pet Cemetery author Stephen King quit Twitter because the “atmosphere has just become too toxic,” and just a few months later, he’s merely taken his habit of smearing voters and supporters of President Donald Trump to Bluesky. The digital padded room for disaffected Democrats is where King is now trashing Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency boss Elon Musk.

“Elon Musk, that avatar or arrogance, is trashing the US Constitution. Trumpers, is this what you voted for? An end to America?

Stephen King can write over 1,100 pages of words for a book about a virus that kills most humans on earth but couldn’t give us two dozen words explaining how Elon Musk is ushering in the demise of America?

Musk promised to eliminate as much as $2 trillion from the federal budget. He left elected Democrats, left-wing activists, and professional TV pundits panicking this week when his DOGE initiative put all USAID staffers on leave, as it terminated millions of dollars worth of contracts in that sordid federal agency’s budget.