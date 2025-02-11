Rapper Cardi B Claims Her ‘Uncle Got Deported’ in Anti-Trump Rant

Rapper Cardi B has claimed her “uncle got deported” due to President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown.

Cardi B issued her revelation on social media in response to the president making history by attending the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“Yo, I was too fucking mad today because, you know, Donald Trump and shit,” Cardi said. “He was at the Super Bowl today and they was giving us a hard time. Oh my gosh. The Secret Service was not playing at that motherfucker. The Secret Service was not playing to get in that motherfuckin’ stadium. Oh my god.”

Cardi B claimed the security presence caused damaged to one of her expensive shoes.

“This shoe cost me three bands,” Cardi said. “All ‘cause of Trump. Now I like him lesser. Now I like him lesser because you didn’t have to go to no damn Super Bowl. Fucking up my shoe. … Now he’s gonna have to, well, he definitely ain’t gon’ do that, bring my uncle. . . back because my uncle got deported.”

Cardi B, a native of New York with Dominican and Trinidadian descent, did not elaborate on her uncle’s deportation or provide evidence to back her allegation.

Her rant comes months after she said Trump voters deserve hurricanes.

