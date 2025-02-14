Disney Disaster: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score Among the Lowest Ever for Marvel Movie

Disney’s latest Marvel super hero movie, Captain America: Brave New World, has entered a new world, indeed, by suffering one of the worst critics scores of any Marvel debut ever.

As of the publishing of this report, the Rotten Tomatoes critic score, the Tomatometer, is at a disastrous 52 percent.

The next closest Marvel films on the downside are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which earned 48 percent and The Marvels which hit 50 percent.

This does not auger well for the film earning back its $180 million budget upon its debut, though it still seems likely it will earn the budget back in the long run. Still, the film will have to earn well more than $200 million in its first week at the box office to earn back that investment.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, for instance, had a reported budget of $388.8 million — which does not include advertising costs. But it only earned $476.1 million worldwide, meaning it never did earn back its initial investment in its first few weeks. It was the first Marvel film to fail to at least make back its investment costs upon opening.

The new Captain America film has a much lower bar to profitability than Ant Man had, but if it can’t earn back its budget in the open week, it will be a bad sign for the film.

This fourth stand-alone entry into the Captain America franchise started off on a bumpy road as star Anthony Mackie — who portrays Sam Wilson, who takes on the Captain America mantle fro the original Cappy, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) — got himself in a bit of hot water by saying that Captain America should not represent America. He later walked that back.

Fans and critics alike have already started dumping on this film. For instance, after going over the plot, Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier snarks, “If all of this sounds a little stale, kind of dumb, and overly complicated, that’s because it is.”

Others are equally down. Collider moans that the film is so bad, “not even Harrison Ford can save the MCU from hitting rock bottom.” The Verge adds that the new film is “trying twice as hard to be half as good” as previous Marvel films. The Hollywood Reporter calls the film “uninspired” and says that Marvel has let its star down. And the Associated Press can only say that the movie “treads water.”

In fact, some are so down on this movie that they are even criticizing the end credits scene, a fan-favoorite Marvel movie practice that usually has fans bubbling about the movies to come. The folks at Gizmodo, for one, are saying the end credit scene is pointless and uninspiring and delivers hints about upcoming releases that everyone already knows.

