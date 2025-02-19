Biden Backer George Clooney Shares Surprising Message for Trump

Actor George Clooney shared a surprising message for President Donald Trump during his Tuesday appearance on CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, saying, “Good for you. I hope you do well, because our country needs it.”

Clooney, who told Colbert that he was “raised” to be a Democrat, and reminisced on the presidential candidates he voted for winning and losing elections over the decades, stated, “This is democracy, and this is how it works.”

Watch Below:

“What am I supposed to do? Storm the fucking Capitol?” Clooney added. “It didn’t work out. That’s what happens.”

“It’s part of democracy, and there’s the people who agree, and people who disagree, and most of us still like each other. We’re all going to get through it,” the Ides of March star continued.

Clooney then told a brief story about his son, “who plays in chess tournaments” and “loves chess,” comparing it to today’s political climate.

“He’s seven years old, playing a lot of older kids, and he’s not winning all the time, as you can imagine,” the Up in the Air star said. “And he gets upset, and I said, ‘Listen, you shake the guy’s hand, and say good game, I’ll get you next time.'”

“You’ve got to live by those rules,” Clooney asserted.

While both the Michael Clayton star and the Late Show host never mentioned President Trump by name, Clooney went on to make a statement clearly referring to the 45th and 47th president.

“Good for you. I hope you do well, because our country needs it, and then we’ll meet you in three and half years and see where we go next,” the Hollywood actor said.

Colbert reacted by knocking on his wooden desk, implying that he was knocking on wood to superstitiously ward off bad luck.

“What?” Clooney asked, to which Colbert replied, “That there will be another [election],” referring to the left-wing conspiracy theory that President Trump will never leave office.

“Let’s not get out over our skies, George,” Colbert added. “You play by the rules, but both sides have to believe that there should be rules.”

