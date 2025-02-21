George Clooney: ‘No Rules Count Anymore’ Under Trump

Actor and Democrat activist George Clooney recently lamented that “no rules count anymore” under President Trump.

Speaking with the New York Times’ Maureen Dowd, Clooney said that Americans have fallen for made up narratives divorced from facts.

“You take a narrative, you make it up, don’t worry about facts, don’t worry about repercussions,” Clooney said.

Clooney even said that the election of Trump is a backlash to the first black presidency of Barack Obama.

“No rules count anymore,” Clooney added. “It’s like letting an infant walk across the 405 freeway in the middle of the afternoon. I believe that whole idea of the arc of history bending toward justice, and I know it doesn’t feel that way right now. I think there are always these pendulum swings. The first Trump election was, I believe, a result of eight years of a Black president.”

Clooney also criticized the previous Biden administration for its messaging.

“The Biden administration was terrible at explaining that we’re a world economy, where we were actually doing better than all the other G7 countries. They were bad at telling the story because their messenger was not working at his best, to say the least,” Clooney said.

George Clooney engendered severe backlash after Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the election, with Democrats squarely placing the blame on him for encouraging former President Joe Biden to drop from the race. Reports later indicated that the actor felt he was being used as a “scapegoat.”

“George Clooney feels he is being used as a ‘scapegoat’ in the furious blame game over who could have cost Kamala Harris the election – and will now take a step back from politics,” reported the Daily Mail.

