Trump Impersonator: Hilaria Baldwin Was ‘Chasing Me Down the Street in High Heels’ After Alec Threatened Me

A Trump impersonator says Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, chased him through the streets of New York City after her husband threatened to snap his neck for trolling the actor with jokes about him killing a woman.

“There’s a part nobody saw, because the camera was off,” the Trump impersonator, known as Jason Scoop, told TMZ on Tuesday. “His wife chased me around the block after.”

Watch Below:

“I’m not kidding you,” Scoop continued, adding that after his encounter with Alec Baldwin, “I hear, ‘What are you doing? Da, da, da,’ behind me.”

“You know, she pretended to be Spanish, so she’s like, ‘Oh, my God! What are you doing?'” Scoop said, mimicking Hilaria’s fake accent as he impersonated her for TMZ.

Scoop added that when he turned around to look at who was yelling at him, he “immediately” recognized her and thought to himself, “That’s the cucumber lady.”

“That’s the lady who pretended she couldn’t pronounce ‘cucumber,’ pretended to be Hispanic. Meanwhile, she grew up in Boston, rich white girl: ‘How you say cucumber?’ And she actually lunged for my phone,” he said.

“I yelled at my cameraman, I said, ‘Get this! Get this!'” Scoop said. “I was a little disappointed with him. He missed that opportunity. That was a golden — that might have been bigger than me and Alec.”

“His 43-pound wife was chasing me down the street in high heels, trying to grab my phone,” the Trump impersonator recalled.

Notably, Scoop is the same individual who trolled Alec Baldwin with a Trump impersonation on Sunday night, to which the 30 Rock star responded by threatening to “snap” his “fucking neck in half.”

Scoop told TMZ on Tuesday that before trolling Baldwin, he thought to himself: “Do I treat him with the kid gloves or do I go scorched earth?”

“But then I remembered he mocked mercilessly my man DJT [President Trump] for four years straight on SNL,” he added. “So I’m like, you know what, let’s go scorched earth.”

In the video from Sunday, Scoop can be seen impersonating Trump as he talks to Baldwin outside his New York City home, where the actor is either loading or unloading suitcases from his vehicle.

“I will give you a total pardon for murdering that woman if you kiss the ring,” Scoop said to Baldwin while impersonating Trump. “Kiss the ring, Alec, kiss the big, beautiful ring. Come on, Alec.”

Watch Below:

“Look at Alec Baldwin,” Scoop continued in character as President Trump. “He did that [Saturday Night Live] impersonation of me. It was not too hot, not too good. But, look, we’re back in office, you lost. Kamala lost. She’s somewhere getting intoxicated.”

Scoop also told the It’s Complicated star that the late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was “looking down me — smiling, happy, [saying], ‘Thank you for confronting the man who took me out — who killed me.'”

At that point, Baldwin turned to face the Trump impersonator and said, “If this camera wasn’t here, I’d snap your fucking neck in half and break your fucking neck right now. You know that, don’t you?”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.