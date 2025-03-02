Actress Daryl Hannah Shouts Out Ukraine at Oscars: ‘Slava Ukraini’

Kill Bill and Blade Runner star Daryl Hannah showed support for Ukraine during the 2025 Oscars when presenting the award for Best Editor.

Daryl Hannah, whose appearance coincided with the 20th anniversary of Kill Bill Vol. 2, walked onto the stage on Sunday night and gave a peace sign before calmly saying “Slava Ukraini” to the audience – a battle cry of the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to The Kyiv Independent, “Slava Ukraini” is a more than “century-old slogan deeply tied to Ukrainian identity.”

“Ukraine’s detractors have long attempted to depict the phrase “Slava Ukraini” as something nefarious, yet it has been a patriotic rallying cry among Ukrainians for generations, akin to ‘God save the King’ in the U.K. or ‘Vive la France,'” it noted.

“The phrase can be traced back over a century and is tied to Ukrainians’ efforts to build an independent state, most notably in the face of enduring Russian aggression,” it added. “A similar historical slogan, ‘Žyvie Bielaruś!’ is also used today by the Belarusian democratic opposition in their struggle against Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, whose nearly three decades in power has been backed by Russia.”

