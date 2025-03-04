‘Enough Is Enough’: James Woods Cheers Democrat Al Green Being Booted from Trump’s Congressional Address

“Mike Johnson did what Republicans have needed to do since Lincoln. Start throwing the bums into the gutter and the criminals into prison. Bravo,” veteran actor James Woods said in response to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson ordering the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove Rep. Al Green (D-TX), after her refused to take his seat and cease shouting at President Donald Trump during his Congressional address Tuesday night.

“Enough is enough,” Woods said.

The Democrat rancor kicked off as President Trump was counting his election and how he won the popular vote. Republicans shouted down Democrats by chanting “USA!”

Rep. Green continued to scream at Trump, ignoring Speaker Johnson’s warnings to return to his seat. Eventually Green was escorted from the chamber, to ruckus applause.

Republicans quickly began chanting “na na na, hey hey hey, good-bye!”

“Barbarians never fail to disappoint. They always act like, well… barbarians,” Woods said.