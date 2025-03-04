Neil Young to Open European Tour With Free Concert in Ukraine

Folk rock legend Neil Young and his band Chrome Hearts will open an upcoming European tour with a free concert in Ukraine, according to a post on his website.

The 79-year-old Toronto-born musician, who was part of the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, said it would be “a free concert for all.”

Details are still being worked out, including the show’s date and location: “We are currently in talks,” Young said.

“Keep on Rockin’ in the free world,” he ended the statement, a reference to his 1991 hit song, alongside an image of the Ukrainian flag against a blue sky.

The announcement late Sunday came just days after US President Donald Trump berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting in the Oval Office.

Young, a longtime critic of Trump who sued his campaign in 2020 for copyright infringement over the use of his songs at rallies, said last week that the United States under Trump’s leadership had “lost its standing.”

Also on Sunday, Young’s wife Daryl Hannah, the American actress, appeared as a presenter at the Academy Awards, where she flashed a peace sign and said to applause “Slava Ukraine,” or “Glory to Ukraine.”

The Love Earth tour was scheduled to kick off in June with dates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the United States and Canada.