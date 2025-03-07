Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa, Cause of Death Revealed

Authorities revealed the cause of death of actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa, whose partially mummified bodies were discovered last month at their home in New Mexico.

Gene Hackman “showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease,”said Dr. Heather Jarrell, the chief medical investigator at New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator,

“I’m not aware of what his normal daily functioning capability was,”she added. “He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that is what resulted in his in his death.”

Dr. Farrell also gave an update on Betsy Arakawa’s passing, telling reporters at the press conference Friday “Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that Ms. Arakawa passed away first.”

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has said it does not suspect foul play, and tests for carbon monoxide poisoning were negative.

More to Come.