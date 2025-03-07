Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Democrats’ Pathetic ‘Choose Your Fighter’ Video & Sad Protests

ABC late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel revealed his impatience with the Democrats and mocked their pathetic attempts to reply to the Trump juggernaut as the president steamrolls them in his first three months on office.

“As the pile of crazy starts to build, a lot of people have been wondering how and when the Democrats are planning to fight back. Well, look out, because we’ve got a plan and we’re launching it on TikTok,” Kimmel said during his monologue at the top of Thursday evening’s show. He then showed a clip of the recent very cringe-worthy Democrat video entitled “Choose Your Fighter.”

The Democrat video shows a succession of female congressional Democrats jumping around and flailing about in fake martial arts moves in emulation of video games such as Street Fighter. The Democrat video has been roasted online and has earned a lot of mockery.

Kimmel was also chagrined over the Democrat’s silly attempt to look cool and tough in the face of Trump’s amazing first few months in office.

As the crowd guffawed at the Democrat video, Kimmel replied, “Yeah. We’re not going to stand back and take it anymore, we’re gonna fight!” He the recreated the fight crouch the Democrats used in their absurd video.

“What is that supposed to do besides embarrass everyone involved with it,” he snipped.

He went on to add, “And then we had a scene outside NPR where angry protesters gathered to denounce a bill in the House that would eliminate funding for public broadcasting,” before showing a clip of the protest featuring people wearing giant Sesame Street costumes and showing about 5 people chanting “Who’s Street? Sesame Street!”

The emptiness and powerlessness of all this had Kimmel feeling very discouraged.

“You know, maybe I’ll look into getting a medically-induced coma for the next four years as a way to sleep it out,” he said.

“If that is the best we got?” he concluded.

