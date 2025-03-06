Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), and other female House Democrats teamed up for a cringey video game-style “choose your fighter” TikTok video — complete with fake martial arts moves — that is being roasted online.

Reps. Lauren Underwood (D-IL), Katherine Clark (D-MA), Judy Chu (D-CA), and Susie Lee (D-NV) also partook in the video, along with TikTok influencer Sulhee Jessica Woo, who originally posted it:

The video featured a voice-over instructing gamers to “choose” which character to play with and then cut to shots of the congresswomen jumping and attempting to shadowbox.

One of Ocasio-Cortez’s listed features was the “youngest woman + Latina to be elected to the House,” and Underwood was featured as the “youngest black woman elected to Congress.”

While gaining over 80,000 likes on TikTok since being posted on Wednesday, the video did not translate well on X, where it received over one million views on one post, but overwhelmingly critical comments:

“I don’t know if the poses, or the text are worse. Off the charts cringe. Honestly, impressive,” one commenter said:

“This is beyond parody. It’s embarrassing. Their entire playbook isn’t about ideas, but about performance: dances, chants, optics. Not a single substantive idea in this entire reel,” wrote another:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also joined in on the roast session, calling the video “pitiful” after the “Trump Deranged Democrats” refused to stand to recognize DJ Daniel, the 13-year-old boy with brain cancer whom President Donald Trump honored during his Tuesday joint address before Congress:

“Trump Deranged Democrats release ‘choose your fighter skit’ after refusing to stand and clap for a child with cancer during President Trump’s address to congress,” the Repubican congresswoman wrote. “Democrats have sunk so low that I’m actually starting to feel sorry for them. Pitiful.”