Rapper Trick Trick Blasts Trans Mob, Calls for Ending Ukraine Aid: ‘Financing a War in Another Country and We Still Got Homeless Veterans in America’

Detroit rapper and filmmaker Trick Trick blasted a reporter in Ukraine Wednesday and called for both an end to financial aid to their war and an end to support for the transgender agenda here at home.

The rapper was a guest on Charlie LeDuff’s NoBullshitNews podcast posted on March 5 to talk about his recent Apple TV movie, The Last 24, that he had written and directed, but at some point, the pair began discussing the current state of America.

In the discussion, Trick went on an extended rant on transgenderism and Ukraine.

Trick started his points by saying he does not support American aid leaving the U.S. “until home is taken care of.”

He noted that you can’t drive a “half a million dollar car” if your house in only worth $100,000, and went on to say, “It’s common fucking sense. It’s like take care of home first.”

“Why are we financing a war in another country over some NATO shit, and we still got homeless veterans in America?” he continued. “We still got homeless people, we still have bad water pipes, we still got a million other issues that need to be solved right here in America.”

He then turned his attention to transgenderism, saying, “We got ni**ers walking into bathrooms behind women and it was perfectly damn legal. We got men beating the shit out of women in women’s sports and it’s perfectly God damn legal. We got transgenders, er transistors, or whatever the fuck they are, coming in schools talking to children. What the fuck is you doing for these babies, about what?”

“How the fuck did we get here?” he adamantly asked.

“At this point, America, we got a God damn problem. And clearly, we can see now what it is. All the money and resources that’s needed for America is being sent everywhere else,” he insisted.

LeDuff then brought up the billions being sent to Ukraine and noted fit could set up every homeless veteran with a home of their own and he turned to “independent journalist” Terrell Jermaine Starr to ask what “value” the billions for Ukraine aid is serving the U.S.

But instead of answering LeDuff’s question, Starr, who calls himself an “international speaker” in his Linkedin profile and who is an advocate for U.S. support to Ukraine, blasted the rapper as being “transphobic.”

“I’m a little bit thrown back by all the extreme transphobia that I just heard,” Starr said off the top.

But Starr’s need to attack Trick did not sit well with the rapper and he blasted the reporter for refusing to answer LeDuff’s question.

“I don’t give a fuck about all that, Cuz,” Trick said in response to Starr’s accusation. “He asked you a question about something else, you don’t got to come back with what the fuck I just said,” Trick retorted.

Starr, who in 2021 was a reporter for the wildly left-wing, afrocentric website The Root, continued to try and attack the rapper as the two devolved into a shouting match.

“You just got asked a question [by LeDuff] and you still talking to me, bro,” Trick said talking over Starr who continued to try and bash the rapper for being “transphobic.” The two yelled at each other and talked over each other for several minutes after that.

