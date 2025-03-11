Police: ‘Ghost Adventures’ Star’s Wife Tried to Hire Hitman to Kill Him

A police investigation says that the wife of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin tried to hire a hit man to kill him.

Police in Nevada arrested Victoria Goodwin on March 6 and booked her into the Clark County jail on a $100,000 bail. She was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the murder-for-hire plot against her husband, according to the New York Post.

The TV star’s wife reportedly contacted a convict in Florida back in October to arrange the murder of her husband and police say they have the text messages that Victoria had sent the convict, TMZ reported.

In one message, for instance, Victoria seemed to flat out admit that she was contracting a hit when she allegedly wrote, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

In another message she reportedly wrote, “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room … I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

Police added that Victoria had sent her “hit man” all the details about where and when her husband was filming in California.

The woman allegedly promised to pay $11,515 for the murder and even sent a $22,500 down payment.

Investigators in Nevada say they were alerted to the plot when jail officials in Florida found the convict’s cell phone containing the messages from Victoria.

Victoria is denying that she actually intended to kill Aaron and says she was only daydreaming or fantasizing about killing him. She has also claimed that as far as she knew, the $2,500 she sent was for “cell phone” purchases.

For his part, TMZ reported that Aaron Goodwin is in shock at all of this and he thought his marriage was doing just fine.

