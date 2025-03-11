Video: Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney Takes Shots at Trump During Media Blitz

Trans activist Dylan Mulvaney responded to President Donald Trump’s executive order stating the U.S. government will recognize only “male and female,” saying, “I’m a woman no matter what my passport says.”

After being asked by CBS Mornings to react to President Trump’s executive order directed the U.S. government to recognize the fact that only two sexes — male and female — exist, Mulvaney replied, “It didn’t change any way that I think about myself, because I’m a woman no matter what my passport says.”

“We are not hurting anyone,” the trans activist continued. “We are less than one percent of the population, and the way that they speak about us so often is as if we’re, like, taking over cities like Godzilla. We’re just being our authentic selves.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mulvaney was reminded that at the age of four, he had told his mother, “God made a mistake.”

“Yeah, I knew I was a girl,” Mulvaney replied, adding, “That was one of the purest thoughts and intentions I’ve ever had throughout my entire life — to be brought into this world, and to so clearly know who I was, and then to be told otherwise, it’s very conflicting.”

The trans activist explained that he first came out as gay at the age of 14, thinking, “Well, at least I’m part of the queer community, because I was a very feminine kid, I mean, there was no one that liked the color pink more than I did.”

“I settled into the identity as gay because that was all I saw around me,” Mulvaney said.

After being asked to react to President Trump’s effort in banning transgender-related medical procedures for children and to respond to “those who question” the practice, saying “it could be irreversible and lead to problems later in life, even cause regrets,” Mulvaney replied, by stating that the decision to mutilate a child’s body should be up to the parents, not the government.

“I don’t have the lived experience of a trans child that was able to seek out that care, but I ultimately do believe that parents know their child better than a government does,” the trans activist said.

“We should let those families figure out what is best for them,” Mulvaney added — an ironic statement, given that so many trans activists have expressed opposition to parents’ rights when parents do not want to mutilate their children’s bodies for transgender-related reasons.

Mulvaney appeared on Monday’s episode of ABC’s The View, where he revealed, “I come from a very conservative, Catholic family,” to which one of the co-hosts expressed with contempt, “Oh gosh.”

“But I feel lucky, because I now am in such a great place with them,” Mulvaney added. “There’s love there, despite our different views.”

After being asked what his “message” is to transgender people at a time “when the community really is under attack,” Mulvaney replied, “If I was able to speak directly to trans people, I would tell them that the parts of us that they are attacking are the best parts of us.”

“And the folks who maybe don’t see me as a woman — which is such a shame — I just hope that they can find a trans person who they can connect with to see that we are not monsters,” the trans activist continued.

“I had no idea that this was going to be the administration,” Mulvaney added.

As Breitbart News reported, transgender actor and HBO’s Euphoria star Hunter Schafer also reacted to President Trump’s executive order, lamenting over the sex on his passport recently being changed from female to male, proclaiming, “Fuck this administration.”

