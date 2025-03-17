Hilaria Baldwin Defends Her Spanish Accent as ‘Code-Switching’: The Whole World was Mean to Me’

Boston-born Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin, the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, defended her Spanish accent as “code-switching,” and claimed “The whole world was mean to me.”

“You know what it’s called? Code-switching,” Hilaria said on Sunday’s episode of TLC’s reality series, The Baldwins.

Alec Baldwin’s wife went on to reveal that she only recently learned what the term “code-switching” means, because “the whole world was mean to me.”

“I had to learn about it because the whole world was mean to me, and so I had to learn it. It’s code-switching,” she said.

Notably, “code-switching” refers to when a person changes the way they typically speak in order to fit in with whomever they are around at the time. This can transpire as someone deviating from their typical language, accent, dialects, tones of voice, or mannerisms, among other aspects.

As Breitbart News reported, Hilaria faced a flurry of backlash in 2020 after she was accused of faking a Spanish accent in a series of X posts that shared video footage of the yoga instructor altering her speech.

In one post, Hilaria was infamously seen appearing to forget the English word “cucumber” during an appearance on NBC’s Today show.

At the time, the It’s Complicated actor’s wife — born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston to American parents — responded to the criticism claiming that her Spanish accent comes and goes depending on her mood.

