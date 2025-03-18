Jon Stewart Rips Schumer and ‘Feckless’ Democrats for Failing for Caving to Trump: ‘What the F**k Happened’

During Monday’s broadcast, The Daily Show host Jon Stewart ripped the “feckless” Democrats — and especially Dem. Senate leader Chuck Schumer — for their complete collapse over last week’s budget debate.

Schumer was widely mocked last Thursday, even by his own supporters, for capitulating on the Trump-backed continuing resolution to fund the government. The criticism was so strong that the top Senate Democrat cancelled his scheduled book tour for “security concerns.”

The capitulation of the Senate Democrats set Stewart off and spurred him to accuse the Democrats of failing to mount any sort of resistance to Trump at all.

Stewart started his bit by comically assuming that Schumer must have won some concessions for his vote in favor of Trump’s budget proposal. “You probably got a little something out of this, didn’t you?” he asked. “You wouldn’t have given up that powerful leverage on the budget for nothing. My guess is Chucky got some cheese.”

But then he noted the reality that Schumer and the Democrats won no concessions at all and mocked the senator for being a “disgrace to Jewish stereotypes about financial negotiations.”

“What are you doing?! And those of you who felt like this was a total capitulation, Senator Schumer just felt like this wasn’t the moment for Democrats to press their case because Trump is still too strong,” Stewart explained.

“But apparently the grand plan is Dems keep fecklessly complaining until [Trump’s] 48% approval comes down to 40, which is a plan, but it’s forgetting one crucial piece of information in Schumer’s popularity calculation,” he exclaimed before revealing that the Democrat Party now has a 27 percent approval, the lowest ratings it has had in decades.

Stewart also slammed Schumer for his claim that he talks to Republicans when he goes to the Senate gym to work out.

“When you’re on that bike in your shorts, panting away next to a Republican, a lot of the inhibitions come off,” Schumer said.

Stewart roasted Schumer over the comment.

“That’s your fucking plan? ‘I’m gonna dangle my balls out of my shorts at the gym. Oh, you know, they’re gonna lose all their inhibitions on the equipment.’ ‘You know actually, Chuck, I would like to work with you on Medicaid reform, and also, I never told anybody this, but I once jerked a guy off in a park,'” the comedy show host said.

“In the gym, they’re only being agreeable with you because they want you to leave them alone!” Stewart concluded. “But I have to tell you something, pedaling really hard and not going anywhere is a great metaphor for the Democratic Party right now,” he sneered.

