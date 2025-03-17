Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is postponing his book tour due to “security concerns” after backlash for supporting the GOP’s continuing resolution (CR) last week.

Despite pushback from members of his own party, Schumer ultimately caved and announced he would vote for cloture on the Republican’s bill to fund the government, ultimately avoiding a government shutdown. Even President Donald Trump lauded Schumer for “doing the right thing.”

“Took ‘guts’ and courage!” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.

“The big Tax Cuts, L.A. fire fix, Debt Ceiling Bill, and so much more, is coming,” Trump continued, encouraging Congress to “all work together on that very dangerous situation.”

“A non pass would be a Country destroyer, approval will lead us to new heights. Again, really good and smart move by Senator Schumer. This could lead to something big for the USA, a whole new direction and beginning!” Trump added.

Schumer faced tremendous pushback from Democrats. CNN’s Van Jones, for instance, said he had “never seen this level of volcanic anger at a Democrat, ever.” Hollywood celebrities declared that Schumer “betrayed” the Democrats. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said Schumer should have threatened a shutdown to get Republican concessions.

But that did not happen, and now Schumer is postponing his book tour.

“NEWS: Schumer is postponing his book tour, amid major backlash from Democrats to his decision last week to pass the CR,” the New York Times’s Annie Karni reported, sharing a statement adding that this is due to “security concerns.”

“Due to security concerns, Senator Schumer’s book events are being rescheduled,” the statement reportedly reads.

As Breitbart News reported, Schumer’s cave was a victory for Trump and Republicans:

Nine Democrats and one Independent joined with Republicans to end debate and proceed to a final vote on the continuing resolution (CR) to avert a shutdown. The 62-38 vote – 60 votes were needed – is a victory for President Donald Trump, who invested significant political capital over several weeks ensuring the bill passed the House en route to the Senate. Senate Democrats’ yielding to Trump’s CR infuriated House Democrats, who were almost united in standing against the bill. Only one House Democrat – Rep. Jared Golden, representing a rural Maine district won by Trump – defected Tuesday when the CR passed the House.

Meanwhile, Schumer has maintained that his vote in favor of the CR was an act of strength.

“We always knew there would be disagreements, but I felt and those who voted with me felt that as bad as the CR was, and I know a lot of members didn’t like the CR the government shutdown would be far worse,” he said during an appearance on CNN’s The Lead.

“A government shutdown gives Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE almost complete power as to what to close down because they can decide what is an essential service. If they determine that SNAP kids shouldn’t get food is not essential, they can just cut it out summarily they could fire half the workers in the federal government. It would have been a far worse consequence,” he claimed.