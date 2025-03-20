Poll: Mel Gibson Runaway Favorite for California Governor

Mel Gibson for California governor? A poll has emerged citing him as a popular Republican candidate to run for the office although he has expressed zero interest in pursing it.

In a new Lost Coast Outpost poll formulated on Wednesday, Gibson emerges as a surprising third place and the top Republican candidate with 12 percent of the vote.

California Globe looked at the figures and surmised former Congresswoman Katie Porter now has a slight lead amongst all candidates, but the rest of the field is mixed:

According to the poll, which was a straight straw poll with no demographic data around it, Porter is now leading with a total of 25% of the vote. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who has led the last several polls with significant margins, fell to 20% in the poll, likely as a result of Porter recently announcing her official run for Governor, while Harris has said that her final decision on running is to come this summer. In a surprising third place was actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson with 12%. Gibson, who has become a speculative candidate in recent weeks thanks to his opposition against both Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over their mismanagement of the Los Angeles fires in January, has yet to address a possible run for Governor.

TMZ reports Gibson – the man who directed, produced, co-wrote, and funded the film The Passion of the Christ (2004) amongst a host of other successes in Hollywood – is “flattered” to be considered and to have done so well in the poll but the chance of him running is somewhat less than zero.

The outlet continued, “We’re told Mel has never had any political ambitions — and that isn’t changing now even if voters are digging his criticisms of current Democratic leadership on the state and local level.”